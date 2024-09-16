Ciudad Juárez— On Sunday afternoon, preventive police arrested a couple accused of neglecting a five-year-old child, who was found by a neighbor in the Industrial neighborhood, reported Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security.

The official said that they responded to a call reporting a missing minor on Los Angeles and Tampico streets in the aforementioned neighborhood and upon arriving at that point they met with a citizen, who handed over a five-year-old child who was wandering alone on the street and who, upon seeing him without the company of an adult, looked after him until the authorities arrived.

At that moment, a man and a woman approached, who said they were friends of the minor’s mother, who left him in the care of both of them, but due to carelessness the child left the house.

The preventive officers arrested the alleged perpetrators, identified as Alejandro RM, 24, and Deysi RA, 33. The child was also protected and transferred to the Social Work Department of the University District Police Station, where the staff on duty was in charge of receiving and caring for him.

The minor was handed over to his biological mother by the Social Work staff of this Secretariat, upon presentation of the necessary documentation proving their relationship.