A multiple murder disturbed members of the Newton community in Massachusetts (United States) over the weekend. ORAn elderly couple celebrating their golden wedding anniversary was found dead in their home in the middle of a violent scene. There they also found the body of another relative.

According to the story of local media, Jill and Bruno D’Amore, a couple of Italian origin of 73 and 74 years respectively, They did not show up at the church where they congregated to renew their vows on Sunday, June 25, after celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Around 10:15 am, both were found dead in their own home, along with Jill’s mother, Lucia Arpino, 97. According to the first versions of the authorities, they died from traumatisms and stab wounds, indicated the Daily Mail.

In Newton still no arrest in a brutal triple murder on Broadway Street. Church identifies victims as Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Jill’s mother, Lucia Arpino. Jill and Bruno leave 3 children and 5 grandchildren, and were celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary. @boston25 #truecrime pic.twitter.com/S4ARobT2Ux — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) June 26, 2023

“They were fantastic Italians who wouldn’t hurt anyone, and would do anything for anyone,” Jim Sbordone, a retired Newton Fire Department lieutenant, told the local outlet. The Boston Globe. “This is not the kind of thing that happens in the neighborhood,” she added.

For the fact, Christopher Ferguson, a man who lived in the same neighborhood, was arrested. The police mainly charge him with the murder of Jill D’Amore after the autopsy revealed that she had been murdered. He also faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and theft of another’s property, the agency said. PA.

He is also expected to be charged in the deaths of Bruno D’Amore and Lucia Arpino, when the results of their autopsies come out. In addition, Ferguson is expected to appear in court these days.

The Arpino/D’Amore family released photos of their loved ones killed in this horrific attack in Newton Sunday. Jill & Bruno D’Amore were set to renew their wedding vows for their 50th anniversary that morning. Jill’s mom, Lucia Arpino, was also killed. @NBC10Boston @newtonpolice pic.twitter.com/tu10WukTCr —Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) June 27, 2023

Among the leads authorities have are indications that they forced their way into the basement, collected bloodstains, bloody fingerprints and are matching a footprint found at the scene with Ferguson’s.

“This kind of work, this kind of really dogged collection of evidence and prosecution in this short amount of time, in an attempt both to determine what happened to these relatives and also to re-establish a sense of safety in this community… has led to this afternoon’s charges”, the authorities pointed out.

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

