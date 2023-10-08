Couple mauled by a bear during a hike in Canada: the last desperate message

They managed to send one last desperate message to their families, before meeting their fate: Doug Inglis and Jenny Gusse, a Canadian hiking couple, were mauled by a bear while they were at a campsite in Banff National Park.

The two, both 62 years old, originally from Lethbridge, Alberta, had decided to undertake this new adventure, sharing their experience and travel itinerary with Doug’s nephew, Colin Inglis: the latter had managed to stay in contact with the their relatives via Garmin inReach, a satellite communication device. Doug’s nephew receives one final disturbing message. Garmin reports these few words: “Bear attack bad”. The attack by a bear and the impossibility of understanding how serious the situation was and what was really happening to them immediately alarmed the 62-year-old’s relative.

The hikers were found around one in the morning: their bodies were mangled, as was that of the couple’s dog, a 7 year old border collie. Park officials also found two cans of anti-bear spray, evidently used by the two Canadians in a last-ditch, unsuccessful attempt to save their lives. Experienced hikers, Doug and Jenny were in an area not marked as dangerous for bears, and had correctly placed food high up and away from camp, but even this precaution didn’t help.

At the scene the intervention team found a particularly aggressive bear, which was killed to avoid a repetition of such an episode.

