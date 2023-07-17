FromRobin Dittrich close

A couple from Scotland started their holiday in Turkey without their four-legged friend. After a few days, they learned that the dog was cremated.

Munich / Whitburn – Two owners of a French bulldog are heartbroken. Adam Gardner McLean and his girlfriend Gemma Allen left their dog Pablo at a kennel when they left for a vacation in Turkey. Abandoning the dog, as many other owners do in view of a trip, was of course out of the question for the two.

And why? In Whitburn, Scotland, Pablo was to want for nothing, but his stay at the boarding house ended fatally. After eleven days, dog owner Adam Gardner McLean suddenly received a message from the pension boss. In it he was informed that Pablo had sadly passed away.

Investigations against kennels started – was the boss to blame?

According to the message, “I took Pablo outside for a walk at 5:30 a.m. today and then fed him.” When she went to check on Pablo again at 8:30 a.m., she found him dead . “It looked like he was ill, he’s been ailing intermittently for a few days,” the statement to the owner said. But that’s not all: “She had Pablo cremated before she told us about his death,” McLean told dailyrecord.co.uk. In the US, a family heartlessly abandoned a puppy dog; the loyal animal was still waiting for her.

According to the dog owners, the manager of the kennel informed the crematorium that she had permission to have the dog cremated. However, there was no contact with the owners up to this point. As the pension wrote, there were attempts to contact them, but there was no connection. Subsequently, Pablo’s owner Adam McLean spoke to the crematorium: “We were told that Pablo had been dead 12 to 15 hours when he got there. He was still in his cage with his legs stretched out and his collar on.”

Pablo’s owner, Adam McLean, said the boss of the kennel has ignored his attempts to contact him since the incident. “Maybe it was an accident, but something is wrong here,” he stated. A West Lothian Council spokesman said that “the case has been brought to our attention and we will investigate the allegation”.