A partner was saved by realizing that a tree he was falling down in the direction of them, in the Juárez neighborhood of Mexico City.

The events occurred last Sunday, May 23, when in the afternoon at the capital of the country They registered strong winds Y duster in much of the city.

The former caused the fall of various trees at different points of the Mexico Cityas well as canvases, poles and billboards.

Among the many trees that were reported as fallen by the strong windsone of them occurred in the Colonia Juarez from the center of the capital.

A video broadcast on social networks captured the moment when a couple was walking through the streets of the town hall, when they realize that a tree moved with great intensity by the wind and began to fall, in their direction.

The couple immediately runs elsewhere so as not to be crushed by the tree which finally fell off.

Acts

This happened on Sunday afternoon, in the Colonia Juarezfrom Lisbon, corner with Romewhile the two young men walked calmly.

The incident left no injuries, but vehicles were crushed, so the emergency services of the Mexico City They moved to the place and carried out the corresponding tasks.

VIDEO