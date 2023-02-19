Home page World

A couple goes to Starbucks to have coffee together. At the end there is a four-digit invoice.

Oklahoma City – The US company Starbucks is not exactly known for particularly cheap prices. But with a four-digit bill, Deedee and Jesse O’Dell probably didn’t expect that before they went for a coffee. But that’s exactly what happened to the couple from Oklahoma. Actually, the order should only have cost around ten dollars. The bill ended up being over $4,000.

US state Oklahoma Surface 181,037 km² Capital city Oklahoma City Population 3.987 million

Couple orders coffee from Starbucks – and pays over 4000 euros

The couple actually only wanted to order two coffees in the Starbucks drive-in. A picture of the bill is circulating online. At first glance, this appears to be an ordinary receipt: labeled drive-thru order, two coffees for $3.95 and $5.95 plus one dollar for a larger variety, $10.90 total, 0.93 cent tax, no change.

According to the bill, Deedee and Jesse O’Dell paid $4456.27 for a Starbucks order. © Jesse Odell / Facebook

But under the tip item, a sum creeps in that significantly increases the amount: the two are said to pay $4444.44 for the good service at Starbucks. In total, the couple should pay a total of $ 4456.27 for two coffees. However, the couple would not have discovered the wrong amount before paying, which is why the credit card was also charged in the amount dailymail.co.uk had previously reported.

Family has to cancel vacation because Starbucks charges over $4,000 from credit card

Only when the credit card is declined a few days later when shopping do they notice the mistake. So they would have contacted the Starbucks regional manager immediately. According to the company, it was an error in the cash register system. The company then sent the couple a check to cover the cost.

But that check was not valid, so the couple said they spent a day contacting customer service. Because there was no money at that time, the family even had to cancel a vacation together. “Once the budget is gone, we just don’t know what to do,” explains O’Dell. The couple took this as an opportunity to file a complaint with the local police.

Company compensates couple for Starbucks bill in four figures

Starbucks then issued another check, which was valid in this case and the couple would have gotten their money back, as a Starbucks spokesman explains. Still, the couple feels disadvantaged, stating, “It’s something that has led to coercion in our family and hopefully others don’t have to go through it.”