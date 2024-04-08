Last Saturday night, a couple was brutally murdered shot inside the Hotel Misión, located in the Valle Dorado subdivision in Cove, Baja California, so local authorities are investigating this crime.

It was before midnight, on April 6, that the couple was found dead in the facilities of the Hotel Misión, the initial report indicates that both were gunshot victims inside of one of the rooms of the property, local media reported.

According to preliminary reports from the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM), the agents responded to the emergency call on Topacio and Colorín streets, where the receptionist of the hotel reported the presence of shots in one of the rooms. Upon reaching the third floor, the agents found long gun casings and damage to rooms 21 and 22.

The bodies of the couple They were found in different areas of the hotel. While the woman was found dead on the balcony of the room, the man's body was discovered on the first floor of the establishment.

Before this murder atrocious, the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) deployed a team of investigators to gather evidence and clarify the facts behind this double homicide.

Although the authorities did not provide more details, the authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the couple's murder in order to clarify the crime.