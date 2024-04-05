Two more imported cases of Dengue in Italy. A couple was infected in Magione, in the province of Perugiawhere an extraordinary disinfestation intervention is scheduled for this evening in the hamlet of Borgogiglione.

The message from the mayor of Magione

Point to “kill any mosquitoes, the only potential vector of the infection“, underlines the mayor Giacomo Chiodini on Facebook. “The contagion – he explains – has occurred abroad more than 15 days ago. The state of health of the couple, residing in a very remote area of ​​the territory – specifies the mayor – is good, even if there are symptoms and the tests carried out have identified the presence of the Dengue virus”.

“Dengue fever is a tropical infectious disease transmitted by tiger mosquitoes of the Aedes genus” explains the mayor. “It presents with fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, in addition to the characteristic rash similar to that of measles. In a small percentage of cases, a life-threatening hemorrhagic fever develops. Prevention is achieved by eliminating mosquitoes and their habitat to limit exposure to the risk of transmission: tiger mosquitoes are in fact the only possible vector of human-to-human transmission“.