Couple hit by train, found a farewell letter in the car of the two gentlemen: here's what was written

All investigations by the police into the matter are underway couple hit by a train on the evening of Monday 11 December. Friends and even relatives would have found a letter written by them, in which they explained the reasons behind the extreme gesture.

Thanks to this ticketthe investigators who were investigating the incident were able to dispel any doubt as to what happened and that therefore it was not a accident heartbreaking.

The events occurred around 11pm Monday 11 December. Precisely at the station which is located in the municipality of Curtatone, in the province of Mantua. On via dei Toscani, in Curtarone.

From what the local newspaper reports, First MantuaThey were called Stefano Rossi 56 year old and his partner Loredana Battaioli 54 years old. They lived together in the area of Pegognaga.

The convoy that left Milan and was headed to Mantua was traveling at approximately 130 km per hour. It was dark and there was also a thick fog. At that level crossing, the train driver heard a loud noise.

The train manager immediately got out and with a flashlight tried to understand what had happened. Initially on the tracks he only found some blood traces. Only some time later did she find the bodies of the two gentlemen.

The farewell letter of the couple hit by the train

Obviously the police arrived on site and started all the operations investigations of the case. Initially they had taken into consideration both the extreme gesture hypothesis, but also one fatality.

However, it is only after the investigation of the case that they discovered what they had done reality. From what the newspaper always reports First Mantuathe couple in the car had left a farewell letter.

In this note they had written both the reason that pushed them to carry out a crime such an extreme gesture, but also all the information for their funeral. The investigators were now able escape any doubts about the matter.