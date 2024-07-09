Home page World

In the Dolomites, parents risk the well-being of their baby when hiking without safety equipment. Mountain rescuers are issuing urgent warnings.

San Pellegrino – The joy of hiking is widespread in Germany. And also very popular in other countries around the Alps. However, a couple in Italy put themselves and their small child in unnecessary danger in the Dolomites. And even if you underestimate the weather, a hiking trip can end badly – as recently for a father-son duo in Austria.

A mountain hike should be well prepared and carried out with the right equipment. However, the couple in the Dolomites completely ignored this, as mountain rescuers from Italy discovered on Facebook to report.

Couple in Italy hikes unsecured in the Dolomites – with their baby in their arms

Italian rescue workers posted a video on Facebook in the group “Noi Soccorritori”, which means “We Rescuers” in English. It shows a man and a woman walking along an extremely steep mountain trail without any safety equipment. The man is carrying his child in his arms during this risky action.

The rescue workers commented on the couple’s reckless behavior on Facebook with the words: “On the via ferrata with a baby in their arms and without equipment. Mountain rescue: ‘If you are unprepared, it is sensible to turn back.'”

“Father with baby in his arms” climbs steep mountain via ferrata – without any safety equipment

According to the mountain rescuers, “a father with a baby in his arms” had ventured onto the Bepi Zac via ferrata in the Dolomites. The specialist portal bergsteigen.com recommends “complete climbing equipment, helmet, possibly a headlamp, and possibly a safety rope for the ascent of the Cima dell Uomo.” However, the emergency services found that the couple lacked “any kind of protection – from a harness with carabiners to a helmet.” They sharply criticized the parents’ behavior: “This is unjustifiable.”

The emergency services reported that it was not just the father and mother who took unnecessary risks with their child. “A start to the season that was marked by numerous operations for unprepared hikers between sneakers and people stuck in the snow. This despite several appeals to prepare a trip and to be as careful as possible,” the mountain rescuers said in their post.

Mountain rescuers appeal to “common sense” when hiking

They made an urgent appeal to all hikers. Before going on a mountain hike, it is extremely important to “pay attention to weather forecasts” and to have the right “equipment to deal with the unexpected”. There is absolutely no blame if hikers abandon their tour and turn back: “It’s just common sense.”

The danger of migration was also recently evident in Austria.