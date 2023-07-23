Downhill continues to gain followers in Colombia. The renowned practice that pays homage to the daring of cyclists who face the toughest descents on different surfaces is becoming increasingly popular.

This was highlighted by the recent urban downhill event in Medellín, and this is confirmed by the dozens of cyclists who take advantage of mountainous terrain to develop the ‘All Mountain’ modality on Colombian terrain.

Precisely, in the last hours, downhill has been in the news due to a viral video that shows the impasse that a cyclist had to experience in full training at high speed.

The cyclist, to his regret, had to slow down his march in the middle of the descent. and all because on the demarcated path there was a couple having sex.

Couple interrupt cyclist for having sex in the woods

In it videoa trend in social networks, a cyclist is seen speeding down the demarcated path of a wooded area, which according to Internet users would be in Manizales, in the La Florida area, one of the most popular for down hill in the country.

From one moment to the next, show the recording, On the path of the cyclist, a couple appears having sexual relations.

Fortunately, the cyclist spots what is happening in time and manages to slow down his pace.

“This is a bicycle pass”the cyclist remarks to the man and woman who interrupted their march.

What happened has unleashed criticism and rejection on social networks.

Downhill in Colombia

Several years the number of downhill competitions in the country has been increasing. Those of Cerro Abajo, of Red Bull, in Bogotá and recently in Medellín, are some of the most popular.

This is how the competition in Monserrate lived in 2022. Camilo Sánchez was the winner.

