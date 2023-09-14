An American family has the joy of celebrating the birthdays of their three daughters on the same day, Although the curious thing is that they are not twins, because they came into the world in a different year.

Since 2020, Sauhry Turner has given birth to her offspring every September 3, and without planning it, as she claims that it was just a great coincidence.

“We were surprised that the third wanted to be born that day, Like her other sisters, it wasn’t planned that way“said the mother for ‘Good Morning America’.

The woman and her husband, Jeremy Turner, live in Ocala, in Marion County in the center of the state of Florida, there, the two have formed a large family that stands out for that particularity.

Jasmine, their first daughter, was born on September 3, 2020, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. A year later, her sister Jessica came into the world, not only to accompany her, but also to celebrate her birth on the same day.

Now the happy couple had Juliet, the last member of the family who went ahead of her delivery to reach her sisters on September 3, but two years later.

According to the mother’s Facebook, her three children were born in the afternoon, with the exception of Jessica who came into the world at 11:15 pm By a margin of 45 minutes she was almost born early the next day.

Faced with the unusual coincidence, the medical staff was equally astonished. According to the father, the doctors who attended the birth had never seen a case like this before. In fact, that Monday, “The news of the coincidence was everywhere in the hospital corridors.”

“A new nurse entered the room and I took the opportunity to remember that we had three girls born on the same day. They were speechless. They were in ‘shock,'” the man stated for the aforementioned medium.

However, this also brought with it some details regarding the time of celebration with his other two older daughters, since Jeremy had to split up that day to celebrate their birthday at home and then go to receive Julieth at the health center. .

“We gave them gifts, balloons and ate cake, but then I had to return to the hospital as quickly as possible,” he added.

Finally, the happy couple, who have been married since 2018, told the American media that they are eager and excited to see their three daughters grow up in anticipation of seeing what they will become in the future.

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

