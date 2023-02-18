A The couple gave their little pig up for adoption and after a few days her new owners ate her. This case has been done viral quickly because what seemed like a nice end for the pig, was the opposite, since her first owners could not take care of her and claimed to have left her in good hands.

Mariela and her partner, originally from Argentinathey had to give Romename they gave to their little pigbecause they pointed out that they could not take care of her since Rome had grown too much and they did not have enough space to give her a good quality of life.

The conditions that Mariela had set were simple: enough space at home, dedication and love for the little pig. It was then that a relative of a friend of the couple offered to take charge of Rome, a situation that they say filled them with peace of mind since it was someone they knew and thought Rome was going to be fine, however this was not the case.

The new owner eats Roma the pig

During the first days, after the Roma pig adoptioneverything seemed to be going well since the new owner sent photos to the couple to show them that everything was going well with her.

Days later, she finds out something that would leave her in shock. The new owner of the pig for adoption would soon stop being happy with her, because he said that she was very restless, he got tired of her, he took her to a butcher to give him a few pieces of meat.

The story of pig Roma became known through conversations between Mariela and the adopter of the pig published in a group of Facebook of Argentina on responsible adoption.

In one of the audios, the pig’s new owner says that “the pig was already on another plane.”

“The adopter said that everything is in the hands of his lawyers and that it is nothing more than a computer operation against him, despite the fact that he himself uploaded the selfie with Roma and he himself told him that he ‘butchered the pig’. Mariela is in very bad shape, she received threats and complaints for defamation. They are scared and sad. We are going to do everything in our power to achieve some justice,” said Fernando Pieroni, president of the Living Planet Foundation.

It may interest you:

VIDEO: Chemistry teacher falls in love with thousands on TikTok

Student pretends to be in mourning so as not to turn in homework

Owners create a sculpture of a deceased dog and their dog friends cry when they recognize it