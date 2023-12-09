Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Press Split

A couple is said to have abused a girl to sell drugs. They then intimidated witnesses into not testifying in court.

Munich / Pula – A shocking criminal case has shaken the picturesque city of Pula in Croatia. A couple is suspected of exploiting an underage girl as a drug courier, according to the Austrian magazine Cosmo reported.

Couple bribes minors with money and scooter to intimidate girls

A 36-year-old woman and her 39-year-old husband are believed to have illegally produced and traded drugs and destroyed evidence. Loud Cosmo In April 2023, they are said to have paid the child several times to sell drugs in the Pula region, where new rules for tourists were recently established.

Stone beach near Pula in Croatia © YAY Images/Imago

But the allegations don’t end there: The couple is said to have offered money and a scooter to five minors in order to intimidate the young girl. Cosmo reports that this was to stop the girl from testifying against the 36-year-old woman in court.

Street crime and violent crime are rare in Croatia

On November 29, the suspected criminals were arrested by Croatian police. A search of her home revealed a small amount of amphetamines, the report said. Despite this incident, street crime in Croatia is generally very low and violent crime is rare, according to the Foreign Office’s travel advice.

In contrast, tourism is booming: 2023 could be a record year for Croatia. The national tourism association reports that 18.7 million travelers have already visited the country between January and September. The off-season is also very busy. Istria attracts the most vacationers and travelers. But Croatia is currently struggling with huge waves on the coast.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked.