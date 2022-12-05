The couple had lit the brazier to try to keep warm

When the rescuers arrived at the house they were in, they were unable to do anything to save the lives of the two people, who had decided to warm up as best they could on these cold late autumn evenings. A couple from Teramo lose their lives in front of the lit brazier to warm up at home.

In a apartment in a building in Teramo, the Carabinieri found the lifeless bodies of a man and a woman. Next to them a lit brazier to keep warm during the night. The fumes from the brazier caused the sudden death of the two people.

There were no signs of violence on the bodies. In all probability the causes of death are to be found in the carbon monoxide fumes emitted from the brazier they had lit in order to have some warmth against the intense cold of these nights.

The Carabinieri have discovered theirs lifeless bodies between Wednesday and Thursday in a ruined and uninhabited public housing building in via Luigi Longo in Teramo. In theory, there should be no occupants in that building. Perhaps the couple had decided to live there illegally because they had nowhere else to stay.

THE Carabinieri have received reports of the presence of some homeless people in the house. And also of two lifeless bodies spotted by someone inside one of those abandoned and uninhabited apartments.

A couple from Teramo died in front of the brazier they had lit to warm up in the uninhabited house

The sanitary ware could not do anything for the two people who died in the apartment. The Carabinieri have already identified the couple: he was a 26-year-old non-EU native from Gambia, she a 44-year-old woman from Teramo.

Photo source from Pixabay

According to what emerged from the investigations conducted by the agents, the two illegally occupied the public housing on the mezzanine floor of the building and had no other heating than that brazier which caused their death.