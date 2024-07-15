Ciudad Juárez— A couple died inside a vehicle in a room at the Motel Río, located on Manuel J. Clouthier Avenue, apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The business staff went to knock on the door of the room because they had missed the deadline, since they arrived on Sunday afternoon and when there was no answer they opened the parking lot gate and found the lifeless couple inside a Chevrolet Beat vehicle with license plates DZE878A.

No traces of violence were found on them, so the cause of death is being investigated as poisoning, a police officer said.

Municipal Police officers secured the area and notified the State Investigation Agency.