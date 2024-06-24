Double murder in Fano, elderly couple found dead

Double murder in Fano. The 75-year-old man has the head smashed with a blunt instrument, the 70-year-old wife was suffocated, perhaps by strangulation. The alarm was raised by the son in his early 40s who lives upstairs in the house. The man, who said he was not involved in the killing of his parents, is under interrogation. In the house there was a fight, the elderly man tried to defend himself without success. The forensic police are carrying out investigations. Also on site was the head of the prosecutor’s office and magistrate on duty Maria Letizia Fucci. The flying squad is listening to the tenants of the building.