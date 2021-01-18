Found tourists who did not get in touch, after the avalanche in Dombai, said the Ministry of Emergencies in the region.

“Two were found in the village, they are alive”, – said TASS at the press service on Tuesday, January 19, adding that they were found in the village of Dombay.

In the afternoon, an avalanche descended on the ski slope in the Dombay village on the Mussa-Achitara mountain. Snow covered two trailers with equipment rental. The cafe was damaged. According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, at the time of the emergency, from four to 12 people could be on the highway. REN TV specified that up to 20 people, including several children, can be under the snow.

Six people got out from under the snow. Another person died, it turned out to be the president of the Federation of Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding “Dombay” Hadji-Murat Marshankulov.

The head of Karachay-Cherkessia, Rashid Temrezov, warned that avalanche danger remained in the region, and urged citizens to be careful.