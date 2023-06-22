The day in which luck smiles at you and you win the lottery is the dream of any person. But what happened to a couple in Los Angeles, United States, is incredible: in the basement of his home they found some coins that they managed to sell for a million-dollar sum.

John and Elizabeth Reyes were doing cleaning tasks in the house that belonged to the woman’s father and when they got to the basement an image left them perplexed. In front of his eyes was a large number of bags containing coins.

In total, there were a million copper pennies, in coins, which were carefully kept.

according to the newspaper The nationElizabeth’s father had apparently lived in that house until his death. However, she and her husband had never gone down to the basement. They only did it until they decided to clean and condition the house.

The couple wondered what to do with so many coins and decided to offer them in one place, but the amount they were told seemed too low. Because of this, and After evaluating several alternatives, they decided to put them in a resale application and obtained 25 thousand dollars, about 100 million pesos.

The aforementioned newspaper revealed that the spouses received several offers to part with all the pennies, but they rejected them. The story aroused curiosity and went viral on social media.

