Home World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Press Split

A couple flies to the Dolomites by helicopter to get the perfect wedding photo. The reaction doesn’t seem to be enthusiastic.

Munich – A couple wants to capture the unforgettable moment after their wedding for eternity. To do this, they come up with something special: The two of them fly to a mountain in the Dolomites in Italy in their wedding attire. But this is causing criticism. As is the mountain hike of another couple – the two were unsecured and traveling with a child.

Action in Italy causes a stir: couple has wedding photos taken in the South Tyrolean Dolomites

According to the local news portal the Dolomites The couple, dressed in wedding dresses and suits, flew by helicopter to Col Gallina above Cortina d’Ampezzo. This picturesque area is normally a popular destination for hikers and mountaineers or is used as a ski resort in winter.

The breathtaking panorama of the Dolomites also attracted a bridal couple. However, their actions did not make them any friends. (Symbolic image) © Marco Brivio/Zoonar.com/imago

The bride and groom posed in front of the peak of the Lagazuoi amidst the jagged rocks. After the photo shoot, they returned to the valley by helicopter shortly afterwards. The action did not seem particularly environmentally friendly. In addition, according to the portal, the peace and quiet in the South Tyrolean mountains would be disturbed.

Wedding couple flies to the Dolomites for photos – photo campaign in South Tyrol receives criticism

Hikers who happened to spot the wedding couple’s action took photos of it themselves. These quickly sparked criticism online. “It’s all a business…how sad,” said one user on Facebook. The problem is not so much wedding couples who have their photos taken at dizzying heights, but rather the companies that offer this service, said another. “I would say that the use of helicopters should be restricted to emergencies,” said another comment.

Already last year, mountain guide Santi Padrós had Facebook expressed his displeasure at the numerous helicopters in the Dolomites that were already flying in the early hours of the morning. “Enough of this false sustainability in tourism, enough of heli-sports,” he stressed.

The German Nature Conservation Association points out that the Alps are a very sensitive ecosystem in which changes can have particularly serious consequences. The Alpine Association recently warned that climate change would make it more difficult to operate mountain huts. As a result of global warming, rockfalls in the Alps could become more frequent in the future. (kas)