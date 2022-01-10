Burger and Tasha they are two sweet little dogs who unfortunately have had a dramatic experience. They were abandoned in a Park and to ask for help you are also walk away from each other. Fortunately for people with huge hearts, they managed to make them meet again and save them.

CREDIT: PIXABAY

The abandonment of animals is a very widespread phenomenon and being able to fight it seems to be really a impossible job.

It all started on an evening like any other for a couple living in Ukraine. They had gone to the park to take their puppy for one walk and to do his needs.

On the morning of the same day they had also gone to that place, but they had not noticed nothing unusual. The drama of this people took place in the evening when they were about to return in their home.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

After a long time walk, the couple resumed their way home. However, as they stood walking a black and white doggie tried to get their attention. In reality, the little one had tried with many people, but no one had stopped to help him.

It was his luck to meet these two guys. This is because they are gods volunteers in a local shelter and immediately got to work trying to help him.

The rescue of Burger and Tasha

They don’t have it left alone and have always remained close to him. Plus, that’s just as they were in wait of their friends who made the incredible discovery.

The officer who watches the park found one puppy wandering alone. For this he immediately stepped forward for help her and called the boys of Love Furry and Friends.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

It was at this point that the truth came out. Burger and Tasha are siblings and hoping to ask for help, yes they are separated and they never saw each other again. Fortunately, these huge hearted people managed to make them get back together. I am now waiting for one family forever.