Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

A message in a bottle in the USA causes a stir. The finders are looking for those who left the bottle and its contents behind.

Harrisburg/Munich – Antique, ancient finds or letters are of great value to many people and are one thing in particular: mysterious. Messages in a bottle that wash up somewhere years later often cause surprises. A message in a bottle from Japan, for example, gave its finder a special gift. While most such bottles can be found in the sea or washed up on beaches, a couple from the US found an extremely old bottle with a message in the forest, as several US media reported unanimously.

Message in a bottle in the USA: Couple finds 50-year-old paper plate with writing on it

“That people don’t usually write on their trash,” thought Joe Fresetta when he found an old bottle in Fowlers Hollow State Park, Pennsylvania, as he reported to 6 ABC, a Philadelphia television station. Together with his wife Marci he opened the glass. A faded paper plate with writing on it and a bill for a camping trip emerged. The authors probably didn’t have any normal paper at their disposal and only knew how to help themselves with a paper plate. To the surprise of the two finders, the contents of the bottle were almost 50 years old.

A very old message in a bottle was found in a park in the US state of Pennsylvania. (Iconic image) © Michael Eichhammer / Imago

On the one hand, the plate was dated: August 31, 1973. On the other hand, the authors also wrote a lot more on the paper plate. According to the notes on the plate, one family spent some time at campsite number eleven. They also added that the neighbors were a bit noisy.

Message in a Bottle Found in the US: Who Left It?

The couple from the USA would now like to find out who described the paper plate and put it in the bottle around 50 years ago. Marci and Joe Fresetta published the find on social media platforms. “We hope to be able to trace the family who left the message in a bottle here,” the man told 6 ABC.

“Four different people wrote about experiences here in the park,” says Marci Fresetta of the writers. The find brought back memories of her own camping experiences in the park. Whether the former camping holidaymakers can still remember their message in a bottle or see the couple’s call? But it would at least not be the first time that a message in a bottle has returned to its original author or his relatives. (mbr)