A couple face a combined sentence of two and a half years for defrauding a family of tourists who had booked a holiday rental at a rural property in Santa Margalida.

The case will shortly be heard at a Palma court, and it concerns a German couple who had themselves rented a two-storey property and sought to sublet the lower part. This was offered on a holiday rentals website in May 2018. A German family booked a week’s holiday in July for the price of 910 euros and paid a deposit of 551 euros. When the family arrived, the couple wouldn’t allow them in. They had to go to a hotel, which cost 1,541 euros.

As well as both facing fifteen months in prison, the prosecution service will be demanding that they pay compensation to the family.