Planning to take a big road trip in an electric car this summer, but do you quickly suffer from charging stress? Then encourage yourself by saying ‘from the Netherlands to South Africa is also possible with an EV’. Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel prove this. They started on November 4, 2022 with a trip from the Netherlands to South Africa and again in an EV. Now, eight months, 24,580 kilometers and 23 countries later, the adventurers have reached South Africa.

The Dutch say the journey to date has been “both exciting and challenging.” The team braved “unpredictable weather, rugged terrain, dust and heat, countless (sometimes corrupt) police checks, and a wide variety of insects.” In addition, the electricity grid in Africa is not that great, so the sixty square meters of solar panels were badly needed to power the modified Skoda Enyaq iV80.

The Dutch drove a stretch of 5,550 kilometers – from Dakhla in Morocco to the coast of Ghana – on pure solar energy. Over the entire journey, 54 percent of the electricity was generated from the solar panels. And that electricity is therefore free (although you must of course invest in your solar panels). If they had exchanged the EV for a petrol car and driven from the Netherlands to South Africa, they would have used around 1,600 liters of fuel.

The travelers about their adventure

Van Pel hopes to be an inspiration to others: ‘We hope that our journey will inspire others to explore sustainable alternatives in infinitely different ways, because it just feels so good to contribute to this transition.’ Cox added: “The expedition has so far been a true test of our resilience, the power of the electric car and our innovative charging system. At the same time it was one once in a lifetime experience that neither of us will ever forget.”

The couple is only halfway through. Now the Dutch are heading back towards the starting point. If it takes them eight months to get from South Africa to the Netherlands in their EV, the Enyaq will be back home around March 2024. Another thought for when you take a road trip with your partner: Van Pel and Cos have spent a total of 820 hours sitting next to each other in the car and say they are still in love.