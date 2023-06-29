A French couple spent five days on holiday in Spain with a Belgian murderer on the run. When they found out his real first name, they found out who they were dealing with via Google. Myriam (22) and Yanis (21) alerted the police and ensured that Adrien Rompen, who killed his wife in 2015, was arrested.
Hans Renier
