A vacation in Egypt ends tragically. A couple dies from toxic chemicals that were used against bed bugs in the next room.

Preston – British couple Susan (63) and John (69) Cooper from Burnley died during a holiday in Egypt in August 2018. The couple and their family spent their vacation in a five-star all-inclusive resort in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada. At the time, the Egyptian Attorney General blamed intestinal bacteria for the deaths of the two couples. However, a coroner determined on Friday (November 10, 2023) that the Coopers died of carbon monoxide poisoning. This was caused by the use of pesticides in the couple’s next room.

Couple dies on vacation in Egypt: Deadly bed bug remedy

The pesticide lambda, which is used to combat bed bugs, is said to have been used Dailymail reported. The coroner at Blackburn Coroner’s Court expressed suspicion that the pesticide may have been mixed with the toxic solvent dichloromethane (DCM). Inhalation of both substances can be fatal, with the breakdown of DCM producing carbon monoxide, which can lead to poisoning.

According to the investigation, the room where the deadly chemical mixture was used was sealed with tape. The gas could have entered the Coopers’ room through a connecting door between the two rooms, like this Dailymail reported further. A toxicologist heard in the investigation of the case said that in less developed countries, the pesticide lambda is sometimes diluted with DCM, such as the British one Guardian wrote.

Couple falls ill overnight and dies – medical treatment “completely inadequate”

After the Coopers returned to their room from dinner, they noticed a strange smell. During the night, the then 12-year-old granddaughter, who was sleeping in the same room as her grandparents, complained of nausea. John Cooper then took the girl to her parents’ room and returned to his room. The granddaughter, now 18, said Tuesday during the inquest that the room had a strange “strong” smell. DCM is known to produce a “mild, sweet and pleasant” smell Dailymail quoted the toxicologist.

When the Coopers didn’t show up for breakfast the next morning, the daughter checked on her parents. She remembered her mother lying on the bed moaning and her father stumbling as if he were drunk. John Cooper died in the hotel room that same day and Susan Cooper died in the hospital that afternoon. The Coopers’ hotel room was not secured after the tragic death, the court complained. In addition, Susan Cooper’s medical treatment was described as “completely inadequate” as the ambulance was called far too late. (vk)