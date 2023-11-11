Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

A British couple died from a bed bug treatment while on holiday in Egypt in 2018, an inquest heard. (Symbolic image) © Durand Thibaut/ABACA/IMAGO

A vacation ends tragically: Susan and John Cooper die in an Egyptian resort. New research reveals shocking cause of death.

Preston – A British couple vacationed with their family at a luxurious all-inclusive resort in Hurghada on the Red Sea. However, the trip ended tragically for both of them. The couple Susan (63) and John (69) Cooper from Burnley died while on holiday in Egypt in August 2018. The Egyptian Attorney General at the time cited intestinal bacteria as the cause of death. However, a coroner determined on Friday (November 10, 2023) that the Coopers died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by the use of pesticides in the next room.

Death from bed bug pesticide is the cause of death of the couple who died while on vacation in Egypt

A report from the Dailymail According to reports, the pesticide lambda, which is used to combat bed bugs, was used. The pesticide may have been mixed with the toxic solvent dichloromethane (DCM), the Blackburn Coroner’s Court suspected. Inhaling these two substances can be fatal because the decomposition of DCM produces carbon monoxide, which can cause poisoning.

According to the investigation results, the room where the deadly chemical mixture was used was sealed with tape. The gas could have entered the Coopers’ room through a connecting door between the two rooms, they said Dailymail. A toxicologist called in to investigate the case said the pesticide lambda is occasionally diluted with DCM in less developed countries, such as the British one Guardian reported.

Died on vacation in Egypt: The couple’s lack of medical care was criticized

After returning from dinner, the Coopers noticed an unusual smell in their room. During the night, their then 12-year-old granddaughter, who was sleeping in the same room with them, complained of nausea. John Cooper then took the girl to her parents’ room and returned to his room. During the examination, the now 18-year-old granddaughter remembered a strange, “strong” smell in the room. DCM is known to produce a “mild, sweet and pleasant” smell, the Dailymail quoted the toxicologist as saying.

When the Coopers didn’t show up for breakfast the next morning, the daughter went to see her parents. She remembered her mother lying on the bed, moaning, while her father staggered as if he were drunk. John Cooper died in the hotel room that same day and Susan Cooper died in the hospital that afternoon. The court criticized the fact that the Coopers’ hotel room was not secured after the tragic incident. In addition, Susan Cooper’s medical care was described as “completely inadequate” as the ambulance was called far too late.

“Friends” actor Matthew Perry recently died. Meanwhile, a neurosurgeon claims to have found evidence of life after death. (vk)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Sandra Sporer before publication.