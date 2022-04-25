Celaya, Guanajuato.- last night in CelayaGuanajuato, a couple aboard a motorcycle suffered a road accident on the Northwest Axisaround 8:00 a.m., at the height of the Los Pinos neighborhood, the balance: the death of a man and a woman who were a couple, it is presumed that the woman was pregnant. Instantly the male lost his life, the female died minutes later in the hospital.

The motorcycle crashed against the sidewalk, apparently it is presumed that the driver who died today lost control and skidded, He was shot and was lying on the public road 10 meters from where the transport vehicle was lying. Drivers passing through the area were able to see how bags with food, blood and personal belongings were left on public roads.

Read more: A flower seller is murdered in León, Guanajuato

Agents arrived at the scene road traffic who cordoned off the area, paramedics The woman was taken to the hospital, minutes later she lost her life due to the strong blow she received on the head. Unofficial versions indicate that the woman was presumably pregnant, but this information has not been confirmed by official authorities.

Minutes later after the accident, experts collected the pertinent evidence, the work lasted more than half an hour in the Northwest Axis, El Forensic Medical Service lifted the body and transferred it to Guanajuato, Capital to perform the corresponding law necropsy.