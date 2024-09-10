Home World

From: Romina Kunze

A sad motorcycle accident overshadows the European Bike Week 2024. The relatives want to commemorate the deceased couple in a special way – and ask for help.

Grafenschachen – They were on their way to pursue their great passion: motorcycling. On the way to this year’s European Bike Week in Carinthia, a couple who were riding a Harley-Davidson together had an accident. The news of the fatal incident overshadowed the annual biker meeting and shocked the region and motorcycle enthusiasts. In a heart-rending obituary, relatives ask that the two 63-year-olds be remembered in a very special way.

After fatal motorcycle accident: Great-niece turns to bike community with big request

On A woman shared the obituary on Facebook of the two motorcyclists who had crashed, accompanied by the emotional words: “I am turning to you today with a big request.” Many people would certainly have heard about the fatal accident at the Harley meeting, it continues. “That was my great uncle and his wife,” writes the Facebook user. They had actually planned to meet that day. But that didn’t happen. A young couple fights for her life after a motorcycle accident in the greater Munich area.

To pay their last respects to her great-uncle and his wife, the great-niece is asking the biker community to attend the memorial service in Grafenschachen, a community in the Oberwart district of Burgenland, on their two-wheelers. That was what her great-uncle would have wanted. “So PLEASE, if anyone has time on Friday afternoon (September 13th, 3 p.m.), come to Burgenland and say goodbye with us to two incredibly dear people who unfortunately left us far too soon and will leave a big gap,” is the moving appeal.

On the way to the motorcycle meeting: Harley rider loses control and crashes into car

The sad incident caused a stir, especially in the community, and several Austrian media reported on it. The European Bike Week took place again in Faak am See from September 3rd to 8th. According to reports, the deceased Harley couple were on a country road in Rosegg on Friday (September 6th), just a 15-minute drive from the famous motorcycle meeting, when the 63-year-old driver veered into the oncoming lane on a right-hand bend.

As the Small newspaper reported that the Harley-Davidson first grazed a car and then collided head-on with another small car. First responders took immediate action – but to no avail. The driver and his wife in the sidecar died at the scene of the accident. It is not yet clear why the motorcycle ended up in oncoming traffic.

Recent statistics show that the number of motorcycle accidents has been rising again since the end of the pandemic. One in six road deaths in Europe is a motorcyclist or passenger, and in Austria it is even one in five, according to the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC) on its website. The EU has set itself the goal of halving road deaths in Europe by 2030. In Austria, efforts are already being made to achieve this. a simple and cost-effective measure. (rku).