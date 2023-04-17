The authorities of Vinchhiya, in India, investigate the death of a married couple. The deaths, apparently, occurred in the middle of an improvised ritual that is still the subject of study by the local Police.

(Also read: India: television recorded, live, the homicides of a politician and his brother).

According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, Hemubhai Makwana, 38, and his wife Hansaben, 35, were found dead at their home in Gujarat, considered the westernmost state of India.

The deputy inspector of the Vinchhiya police, Indrajeetsinh Jadeja, reported that the couple’s death occurred between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, in the middle of a ceremony about which not many details are available. The first theories suggest that it could be related to black magic.

“We are recording statements from relatives and trying to find out the reason for the couple’s extreme step,” Jadeja explained, according to ‘Times of India’.

(Keep reading: Tragedy continues in La Guajira: child dies of malnutrition, there are 20 cases in 2023).

Hemubhai Makwana was a farmer and had two children, along with his wife. See also The Sicilian Mafia Massacre That Changed Italy Forever

The bodies were found on the farm by the couple’s two children, ages 13 and 12. The aforementioned local media mentions that, just the day before, the minors had been sent to your maternal uncle’s house, located in a nearby town.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found not only the bodies, but also a handwritten note, accompanied by a thumb print, in which the couple claimed their own death. In addition, she entrusted the care of his children to his extended family.

(Of interest: Baby drowned in a bucket; her mom explains how she found her: ‘It was very hard.’)

The circumstances in which Hemubhai Makwana, an Indian farmer, and his wife, Hansaben, died are unclear. The bodies were sent to be analyzed in a post-mortem examination and his case, so far, is classified as “accidental death.”

The police investigation revealed that, for the last year, the couple had been carrying out ceremonies in a temple built by themselves with plastic bags. In turn, “they placed an image of Lord Shiva and made a Shivling with mud that they have been worshipping,” said ‘Times of India’.

Jayanti Jatapara, the woman’s cousin, revealed that the marriage had no financial problems and no family conflicts. In this line, the authorities do not rule out any hypothesis that could lead them to clarify the facts. His line of investigation is set, at this time, on the statements of the relatives.

“We will get a clear picture once we record the statements of all family members”concluded Vinchhiya Police Deputy Inspector Indrajeetsinh Jadeja.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Burma’s military junta announces amnesty for more than 3,000 prisoners

Rebels kill 9 soldiers in negotiations to free New Zealand pilot

US sees Taiwan ‘very vulnerable’ to Chinese airstrike, leaks say

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME