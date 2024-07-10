There is an important update regarding the tragedy that occurred on the night of July 5th in Casalmaggiore, when a car carrying a couple fell into the Po River. Lorena Vezzosithe woman who from the images of the cameras had appeared helpless even before the car fell into the water, was already dead. A deep stab wound to the chest was found on her body. What happened.

The images recorded by the cameras surveillance footage of the area is shocking but helps investigators shed light on the tragedy that occurred on the night between July 4th and 5th in Casalmaggiorein the Cremona area.

In the video you can see a car, a dark Nissan, falling at high speed into the waters of the Po River. From the same images you can see inside the car a couple. A man, who was driving, who at the moment of impact appeared to be moving. On the passenger side there was instead a womanin underwear, helpless.

The two were later identified in Stephen Of The King and Lorena Vezzosi, a couple who had been living in the Rimini area since 2018 and who had separated since last December. The autopsy carried out on the bodies later revealed that the 51-year-old woman had a deep and lethal stab wound on the chest, at the height of the Heart. A blow that her husband probably inflicted on her in the moments before she fell into the Po River.

The Public Prosecutors of Rimini and Cremona are now investigating to try to rebuild the last hours of the two ex-spouses, who had two sonsone 17 years old and one 14 years old, who have currently been entrusted to their maternal grandparents. time hole taken into consideration by the investigators starts from 10:00 pm on the evening of July 4th, when Del Re was last seen, alone, with his parents, to around 3:00 am on July 5th, when the car fell into the water. This will be followed Updates.