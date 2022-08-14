





A couple from Paineiras, in the interior of Minas Gerais, accuses a military police officer of excessive use of force during an approach carried out in the early hours of Saturday, 13, in a public square in the city. A video recorded by witnesses has gained repercussion on social media. Sought, the police reported having opened a procedure to investigate the case.

The images show a military police officer delivering 11 punches in a row to the face of a man – who was already being immobilized by another agent – ​​until he became unconscious. Then the policeman also attacks, with a punch and a push, a woman who was trying to contain the situation.

To Estadão, the man involved in the situation, farmer Marcos Mendonça, 23, said he was with his 18-year-old girlfriend on the outskirts of the square before being approached by two agents of the Military Police. “Someone dropped a bomb and the police arrived giving me a voice of arrest, saying that I was the one who dropped the bomb,” he said, who denies being responsible.

Marcos then said that, in an attempt to immobilize him, the police threw him to the ground and one of them began to throw punches, until he fainted. Handcuffed, Marcos was taken to a police station in Bom Despacho, a nearby city, and was released by the police only in the early morning.

“I am finished, destroyed, in a lot of pain. I have seven stitches in the back here (on the back of my neck) and my head hurts like hell,” she said. After the event, the couple has used social media to report what happened and demand measures regarding the agent’s conduct.

In a note, the Military Police of Minas Gerais reported, through the 7th Military Police Region (7th RPM), that, on the night of this Friday, 12, “it was called several times by people from the city of Paineiras, in the Central region de Minas, denouncing that there was an individual dropping bombs in a square, next to children”.

According to the incident report of the case, “there was resistance on the part of the approached, with the need for police intervention”. “The PMMG (Military Police of Minas Gerais) also clarifies that after knowing the images sent to the institution, a procedure was immediately established for a careful investigation of the facts and the adoption of the appropriate measures”, he added.

On social media, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, said that he became aware of the incident and “of the various complaints received by the Military Police about a person dropping bombs in a city square”. “I trust in the seriousness and readiness of our PMMG, which is investigating the facts and will take the necessary measures to curb acts of violence, whoever the aggressor is.”







