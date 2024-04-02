Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The north of Italy is under water and there is a high risk of avalanches in the Alps. Incidents occur almost every hour. The news ticker.

Update from April 2nd, 10:17 a.m.: The Easter trip of a group of ten people ended in a large-scale operation near Suardi in Lombardy. The group met for a barbecue at the Po River and was surprised by the sharp rise in water levels, writes Ansa. The only way out for the excursionists: a small island in the river. They were then stuck there.

Two fire brigade teams moved out to get the ten people back to shore. Ultimately, a helicopter had to move in to rescue them from the island. The police were also on site.

Storms and avalanche chaos in the Alps: couple killed in Austria – landslide hits Trentino village

First report from April 2nd, 9:57 a.m.: Munich – Storms are raging in the Alpine region. Northern Italy in particular experienced restless Easter days with heavy rain in the lowlands and over 60 centimeters of fresh snow in the mountains. Austria and Switzerland were also hit hard and the storms are only slowly easing.

Storm in the Alps: landslide hits Trentino village, affected residents evacuated

After some heavy rockfalls in South Tyrol, the next major landslide hit a village in Trentino on Tuesday (April 2nd). In Villa Rendena, two houses were hit by the mudflow of clay and mud weighing tons. According to the news agency, initial investigations show Ansa: The slope above the community is unstable and the residents of the affected houses must be evacuated. A large granite block threatens several buildings; it will be demolished in the coming days and a temporary barrier will then be erected.

Storms in the Alps: landslides endanger towns, a tree killed a couple in Austria. © Vigili del Fuoco/Thomas Zeiler/picture alliance/dpa/APA

A similar picture in Valstrona: a massive landslide occurred above the Italian community, driving a wide swath into the mountain. Drone images show the extent of the debris avalanche; around 400 people have been partially isolated since then. And Edolo in Val Camonica (Lombardy) is also at risk; here a large part of the earth came loose from an adjacent slope, the heavy rains flooded streams and triggered numerous landslides.

Floods in Lombardy lead to numerous landslides: here in the town of Edolo in Val Camonica. © Vigili del Fuoco

Alpine storms claim three lives in Austria: couple killed by tree in car

In Austria, the storms claimed three lives. In Styria, a couple was killed by a tree on Easter Monday, reports today.at. They were traveling on the L404 towards Ilz when the ash tree hit their car and directly hit the windshield. Shortly afterwards and not far away, a man drove his car off the road for unknown reasons, crashed into a tree and died.

Storm tragedy in Styria: A tree smashed through the windshield of a moving car – the affected couple died at the scene of the accident. © Thomas Zeiler/picture alliance/dpa/APA

Avalanche alarm: Italian ski resort temporarily cut off from the outside world

No fatalities, but the ski resort of Livogno in Italy has to survive a “pretty critical situation”. On Easter Monday, an avalanche and storms cut off the tourist village from the outside world. The Alpine passes in the region were not passable. Mayor Remo Galli sounded the alarm. Vacationers were supposed to stay in hotels, they were stuck. The weather protection authority warned not to go on any outdoor excursions. (moe)