A couple from England won millions in the lottery in 2005 – eight years later the money was gone. According to their own statements, the jackpot caused the crash and ultimately the separation of the couple.

Munich/London – Millions of people dream of winning the lottery. For some, this dream comes true and suddenly you are a lot richer from one day to the next. Just like an 18-year-old student who allowed herself to be persuaded to hand in a lottery ticket and hit the jackpot straight away.

However, winning the lottery does not always have long-term positive effects. England’s youngest ever Lotto winner, Callie Rogers, described her win at the time as “a curse”. Even a married couple from England could say few good words about it a few years after winning.

Lottery win: couple from England wins two million euros – “We were absolutely thrilled”

The couple hit the jackpot in 2005, winning £1.8million. At today’s exchange rate, that’s more than two million euros. With the money in their pockets, the two made their dream come true and bought a barn in North Yorkshire for £800,000. They gave up their jobs as IT managers and teachers.

“It really was the house of our dreams,” said the mother of two happily. “We were absolutely thrilled to be able to buy something like this. Who wouldn’t? It’s beautiful.” Like that DailyStar reported, the purchase of a beauty salon followed. Further editions were not long in coming. The lottery winner was anything but economical with the money.

Couple squanders money on cars, handbags and designer clothes

“She liked handbags, she liked to go shopping. She spent a lot of time at Louis Vuitton,” the man revealed of his wife. “We must have spent £15,000 in ten days.” She also indulged in other luxuries: a trip to Dubai followed by an overnight stay in a five-star hotel, for example.

Even the man didn’t think about saving after winning the lottery and made one or the other thing. First he recorded an album with former classmates and spent £25,000 (over €28,000) on it. He bought a new Audi for £18,000 (€20,000). Then she got her teeth whitened, shopped for designer clothes to “look cooler,” and paid for multiple botox injections and tattoos. He also had his wife’s first name tattooed on his arm.

Separation after winning the lottery: “I’m much worse off than before the win”

After just eight years, all of the money from the million jackpot was spent. The two blamed each other and finally separated after 14 years of marriage. She also accused him of cheating on her. “That was the trigger for me to think, ‘I really don’t want to be in this relationship anymore.'”

In retrospect, the player regrets winning the lottery. “Let me tell you that winning the lottery isn’t what you think it is,” she warned, “Most people end up somehow worse off, and no one feels sorry for winning the money instead.” to deserve it.” Now the woman is certain: “I’m in a lot worse off than I was before I won”. (rrm)