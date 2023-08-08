Today the world of Cosplay is one of the largest in the world, as there are people who are dedicated to creating their outfits to be able to share the content on their social networks and even be invited to large anime conventions. And of course, the franchise that has received the most tribute is Dragon Ball by Akira Toriyama.

Through the networks, the photos of a couple of cosplayers who give life to Milk and Goku, having a very good synchronization. That itself translates into great feedback from fans.

Here the photos:

Remember that dragonball is available on platforms like crunchyroll.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: The truth is, these costumes look very good, quite similar to the early stages of the Z saga. Hopefully later they will interpret some more like Bulma and Vegeta.