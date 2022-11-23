Two young men sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of Anakin Tancara, they requested judicial permission to leave of the detention centers Miraflores and Chonchocoro, and so get married.

The young man Anakin Tancara He was sharing a few drinks with who, according to investigations, would be his ex-partner Luz Maya Rubí Peralta and her current boyfriend, Álvaro Roberto Salinasat the woman’s house in August 2021.

After that day, ankara disappeared, and his body was found two days later dismembered, wrapped in bags, and distributed to different places in the city of El Alto, west of La Paz in Bolivia.

Luz and Alvaro, The pair of young people, who are now planning to get married, were deprived of their liberty and sentenced by the Third Sentencing Court to 30 years in prison on September 9 of this year, without the right to pardon, for the crime against Ankara. .

However, the couple’s recent request surprised the victim’s family as they processed a judicial release from the prisons where they are being held to get married. And despite the refusal of the Ankara family, said request was accepted by the court.

“Madam Judge, as is known to your worthy court that your authority presides over, our people are in preventive detention in this case, for this purpose our present objective is to continue with a common life project between both of us in a sustainable way, for this reason we have decided to contract a civil marriage” argues the text that requests the judicial permission presented by the young people to get married.

You already know what your future is, use the conjugal visit and plan an escape

As expected, the victim’s relatives questioned the decision and pointed out that They do not believe in the intentions of young people and that what they are really looking for are benefits or abscond.

“You already know what your future is, just use the conjugal visit and plan an elopement together or else the girl is going to get pregnant to get the privileges that come with pregnancy,” said Milton Tancara, Anakin’s father.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

International Writing

*With information from EFE

