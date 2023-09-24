Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Annoying seatmates on the plane for 13 hours? Things get worse. A couple sat next to a flatulent dog. It demanded its money back.

Singapore – You can be unlucky when choosing a seat on a plane. If there’s a screaming baby sitting next to you, you’re unlikely to have any peace and quiet. If an oversized person sits behind their own seat, there may be problems with legroom. Even if the person sitting next to you has a small bladder and has to go to the toilet every few minutes, which means that as a passenger you have to constantly get up – all of these are scenarios in which the flight can become torture.

A New Zealand couple recently had a particularly unfortunate situation: they were placed next to a dog with flatulence.

Airplane nightmare: 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore – next to a farting dog

Gill Press and her husband Warren boarded a 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore in June. However, they were surprised when they saw an emotional support dog on the floor in their row. Speaking to the New Zealand News Agency Stuff Gill said the animal – which appeared to be a French bulldog – was “farting and drooling all over her husband’s legs.” Recently, however, airlines warned to swap places spontaneously.

Despite the dog, the couple tried to stay in the premium economy class they had booked, but in the end they moved to the only seats available – economy class. The smell of her animal neighbor had become unbearable, said Gill. But she didn’t want to let this flight go: A week later, she emailed a complaint to the national airline, which sparked a three-month dispute.

Singapore Airlines offers vouchers – couple fights for full refund

Singapore Airlines had previously offered the couple KrisShop vouchers worth US$200 and then travel vouchers worth US$320 – too little, the couple thought. It wanted a full refund. “We didn’t get the experience we paid for,” Gill explained. The airline followed up and the dispute was finally resolved. When contacted, an SIA spokesman said the couple had accepted an offer to refund them the difference in price between Premium Economy and Economy. The difference was around 1100 euros for both together. The couple also received the travel vouchers.

Gill revealed that she and her husband plan to donate the money to a guide dog charity. “In the end it wasn’t about the money. The fight was more about principles and not about normalizing things that are really not normal and acceptable,” she said.

The airline continues to allow assistance dogs on board

Since April 1, SIA has banned the bringing of emotional support dogs on board its flights, but continues to allow customers to travel with their dogs if they have applied and submitted the necessary documents before the ban comes into effect.

Emotional support animals are pets that have been certified by a psychologist as necessary for the mental health of their owners. Assistance dogs are still allowed. An airline spokesperson previously said the airline is making efforts to notify customers who may be seated next to a service dog before boarding and possibly implement this.

