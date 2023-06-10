The news of one arrives from Boston couple compensated for the death of the newborn by the hospital that was treating him. Hospital who will have to pay the amount of 15 million dollars for the untimely passing of this little angel. Becky and Ryan Kekula told the media what happened to their son Jackson during a sleep study at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Becky and Ryan Kekula they live in Plymouth, Massachusetts. They had recently become parents to Jackson, who was six months old at the time. That day they had taken their son in for a car seat test and sleep study. It was February 18, 2022.

During the night the doctors completed their studies on the baby, when suddenly the baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels dropped. Half an hour later the kid went in cardiac arrest.

Doctors did everything to save Jackson’s life, but they had doubts about possible brain damage in his regards. After 12 days of agony, the parents decided to cut off the baby’s life support.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health immediately began investigating the child’s death. Finding out that hospital staff had responsibilities. They had made mistakes, depriving Jackson of oxygen for more than 20 minutes.

The couple, for the death of the child and the responsibilities of the doctors that emerged during the investigation, have received a compensation of 15 million dollars from the hospital.

Boston Children’s Hospital released a statement to WCVB5: