A couple did an antigen test after their corona vaccination – which barely showed any antibodies. So far, they have not experienced a “vaccination breakthrough”. Much is not yet known about the subject.

Munich – “It’s as if I hadn’t been vaccinated”: This is what a 30-year-old woman from Lower Austria recently told the regional portal today.at. She and her husband had been vaccinated against Covid-19, but a random antibody test carried out on them showed that there are hardly any antibodies. “I am practically like an unvaccinated person now, but I can get in everywhere with my vaccination certificate,” the woman classified the unpleasant surprise in the report.

RTL picked up the report and asked the doctor, Dr. Christoph Specht after. “There are so-called vaccination failures: people who are not vaccinated,” replied he. This is also not uncommon with other vaccinations, according to the expert. The measles vaccination, for example, is given twice because around five percent of the patients experience “no” reaction. “It would be amazing if it were different with Corona,” he concluded.

The Munich Clinic does not want to endorse such a resolute conclusion. The hospital has experience with Covid-19 patients. A press spokesman sees the term “vaccine failure” at the request of MErkur.de critical. He was “wrongly chosen”. It is considered unlikely that someone will not develop any antibodies after a corona vaccination. However, such cases are not measured in the institute, he restricted.

In fact, it also keeps woodpecker in that RTLReport that the corona test may simply not have worked in the young couple. The reason for this could be “cellular antibodies”, which represent the desired protection, but cannot be detected by “regular” antibody tests.

Corona vaccination: “Vaccination failures” and “vaccination breakthroughs” – experts classify

Just like the controversial word “vaccine failure” (Dr. Specht puts it into perspective with a “so-called”), the word “vaccination breakthrough” is relatively new. This means corona infections in those who have been vaccinated. “Breakthrough infections occur in people whose corona vaccination was more than six months ago,” said SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach last month sparkNewspapers. As a rule, however, the disease is not as dangerous as in unvaccinated people, explained the doctor.

The spokesman for the Munich Clinic also emphasizes the protection against severe Covid courses after a vaccination – apart from the number of antibodies formed. No vaccination offers “100 percent protection”. Numbers (or even individual case reports) to people who like in that today.atReport allegedly not responding to the corona vaccination are not known to the Munich hospital.

Statistics on the subject are therefore difficult to collect. A statement by the Cologne intensive care doctor Christian Karagiannidis from August provides at least a clue. “We currently have 12 to 13 percent of Covid patients in hospitals with vaccination protection in North Rhine-Westphalia. This quota should also correspond to the nationwide quota, ”he said last month sparkNewspapers.

Vaccination breakthroughs after corona vaccination: RKI wants to gain clarity with PCR tests

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has the issue on its radar. Medical representatives support the authorities in their demand that infected people who have been vaccinated should be tested using a PCR method even if they show only mild symptoms. “As the number of infections rises, there will inevitably be more cases in which vaccinated people become infected. We therefore need valid information on the reasons. Where do vaccination breakthroughs occur, with which vaccines do they occur above all and which pre-existing diseases may benefit them? ”Said the head of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, last month Editorial network Germany (RND). This could help to further increase the effectiveness of the vaccines and adapt them to virus variants.

Dpa correspondent Alice Lanzke is currently reporting that in the breakthrough vaccination cases registered up to mid-August, not all of those affected had two weeks had passed since the second vaccination. Nevertheless: “The individual vaccinated is certainly much better protected than a non-vaccinated, but this in turn can no longer rely on being protected because everyone around him is vaccinated,” she quotes in her report Prof. Dr. Carsten Watzl, the Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology. (frs with material from dpa)

