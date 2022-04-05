A couple has received a lot of criticism after making a decision that in reality many would have made anyway. After seeing the photo of the Zombie dog in the street, who was wandering around frightened and bewildered, there are those who decided to run to that place to save him and give him a second chance. Why has there been criticism?

Samara, this is the name that was given to the dog, he lived on the street. Photos of him on the brink of death have made the rounds of the web. This couple could not help but groped to help the dog in distress, intervening immediately as soon as they saw the photo of him in desperate conditions.

A Geiger and her husband are two rescuers from Chisinau, Moldova. They have great experience with abused and abandoned dogs. Like this dog rejected by everyone, suffering, hungry: he had absolutely no one who could take care of him.

When my husband saw the photo of that ‘zombie’ puppy, he was not only shocked, but it rocked his world.

Both were speechless, so they decided to intervene right away. She had scabies, it was traumatized, suffering: just one more minute on the road and he could have died. No one had actually ever lifted a finger because of his physical appearance. But the couple went further.

Photo of the Zombie dog in the street, many criticisms received from rescuers

Many criticisms from people who wondered how welcome home such a dog. But what he needed was just love.

He suffered from severe demodex mange and looked more like a zombie dog than a normal puppy. Also, due to the abuse on the streets of Chisinau, she was panicked and aggressive.

The couple had three dogs rescued with trauma behind them. And Samara was accepted by the group and supported. There are still kindhearted people out there.