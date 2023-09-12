A couple was caught having sex in an airplane bathroom during a flight. The video was taken on board an EasyJet flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September. In the 30-second clip, a crew member is seen unsure of what to do, bewildered and speechless, after realizing that the couple entered the plane’s bathroom together and remained there for some time.

The story was greeted by passengers with laughter and applause for those who were defined as two “heroes”.

The flight attendant opened the door and discovered them in lewd acts. At that point the man quickly closed the door and the crew looked around without knowing exactly how to handle what had happened.

The video, viral on social media, has obtained more than 3 million views among the comments of users who urge the crew to let them do it as they are “legendary and fun”.