It’s the time of lights and Christmas carols. Everyone is decorating their homes with Christmas decorations, but a German couple is no match. Tree collectors Thomas and Susanne Jeromin decorated their home with 444 Christmas trees, over 10,000 colorful marbles and 300 strings of lights.

The couple’s collection is so magnificent that it takes them eight weeks to arrange the decorations for the holiday season. Susanne Jeromin said the only room that isn’t decorated is their bedroom, because “it’s our retreat for when we’ve had enough of Christmas.”

+ Actual Christmas billing should drop for 2nd year in a row

According to the German press, the couple has been certified as the world record holder for the most Christmas trees in one place. Thomas and Susanne love Christmas and strive each year to add to the magic. By 2020, they had already broken the world record with 420 trees at home.

However, not everyone was impressed with his feat. One user logged onto Twitter and wrote: “Apart from being weird, which isn’t necessarily bad, it’s just sad that an entire forest has to go just for their desire for attention. While others are spreading the word to understand how important this is to harboring all the trees, they are felling trees out of sheer foolishness. ”

This brings up a conversation about how this can be severely harmful to the environment.

