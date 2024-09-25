Harassment of a female passenger during the flight, for this reason a middle-aged couple was banned from the airline

Cathay Pacific he banished a couple of Hong Kong from their flights after a furious argument with a Chinese passenger in the seat in front of them. It all started when the woman reclined her seat and the couple sitting behind her on the Hong Kong-London flight started complaining and then attacked her. In a post published on social media Xiaohongshu relaunched by the BBC, the woman documented part of the fight and quickly collected almost 200 thousand likes and aroused contrasting reactions.

The middle-aged couple, husband and wife, asked the woman to straighten her seat because it was blocking their view of the screen. When the passenger refusedthe wife stretched out her legs and rested them on the armrests of her seat, then started scolding her in Cantonese and slapping her arm. “When she realized I couldn’t speak Cantonese, she started calling me ‘mainland Chinese girl’ in a derogatory tone,” she said.

Her husband, who was sitting directly behind her, “frantically pushed” the back of her seat, the released video shows. The woman then asked a flight attendant for help.who suggested she straighten her seat. “I was shocked because it was not time to eat, yet the flight attendant wanted me to compromise,” the woman said. “I refused the suggestion.” Several passengers who witnessed the incident criticized the Hong Kong couple’s behavior.

There online controversy has sparked a dual debate: one over Hong Kong Chinese attitudes toward mainland Chinese and another over the practice of reclining airplane seats. Hong Kong’s national carrier said Sunday it had added the couple to its flight ban list, saying it has “a strict zero-tolerance policy” for behavior that disrespects other passengers.