Juarez City.- Elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) carried out the arrest of Arturo Elías MD and Corina Aracely MS, both 38 years old, for the alleged commission of crimes against health and disobedience and resistance by individuals, Jorge Armendáriz reported. , spokesperson for the corporation

The above in La Cuesta II, when agents assigned to the Special Group of Detectives stopped the movement of a vehicle, which was reported through the Sentinela Platform, for driving erratically, endangering other drivers, as well as pedestrians in the area, said Armendáriz.

The driver of the vehicle, a late model black GMC Yukon truck, descended aggressively towards the officers, so they proceeded to carry out a routine inspection.

During the intervention, the agents located a plastic bag, with apparently 25 units of a white powder, with the characteristics of cocaine, so they proceeded to arrest the two crew members of the vehicle, to later be placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry of the State Attorney General’s Office.