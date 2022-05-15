The two had been sentenced by the Sanremo court to six years for him and three and a half years for her. In the second instance, however, the rest were retrained in kidnapping for the purpose of extortion and twelve years and eight months were inflicted on both.
Genoa – Together with her husband she had kidnapped a French citizen in the Juan Les Pin promenade. It was 2009. The couple – Rania Al Ghanem, 44, and Faisal Hassanein, 52, both of Spanish descent – they had loaded the prisoner into the car and crossed the borderit is not known with what intentions.
Couple arrested Pietra Ligure kidnapping penalties increased appeal sentence
