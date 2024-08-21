Ciudad Juarez.- A couple was arrested in front of their children this afternoon after being involved in a crash and attacking road officials.

The traffic accident occurred on 40 Ejidatarios Street, approximately 200 meters before the extension of De las Torres Avenue in a west-east direction.

There, the driver of a Nissan Versa lost control due to excessive speed and crashed into a street lighting pole in the central median, knocking it down.

When traffic officers arrived, the driver and his partner began to attack the traffic officers who responded to the accident report.

With the support of Public Security elements, the couple was arrested; the couple’s two children were traveling in the vehicle, a boy and a girl aged 8 and 10, who witnessed everything.

The arrest was for assaulting the officers and the driver, as well as for the damage caused to municipal property.