A man from California, United States, faces charges after allegedly having murdered his parents and the family dog in a house in San Juan Capistrano.

The victims have been identified as Antoinette Gerdvil, 79 years old, and Ronald Water Gerdvil, 77 years old. The couple and their pet were brutally mutilated and decapitated.

According to a press release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect is Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, 41, son of the deceased. He was seen by neighbors still bloodied and then allegedly attacked a maintenance worker in the community before fleeing in a golf cart.

The department reported that officers were called to a home on July 9 for a case of domestic violence. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Ronald and Antoinette dead, describing what happened as “horrible.”

The agents stated that minutes after encountering the gruesome event, they received Reports of a “bloody man” chasing a maintenance worker in the same mobile home community.

Gerdvil was later found in the stolen vehicle near an exit from a local bike trail. An officer located him and shot him several times. The suspect was later taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. It is unclear if the suspect had a weapon at the time.

About the possible murderer

When he is medically released, the sheriff’s office says the 41-year-old man will be charged with two counts of murder and will likely face additional and aggravating charges.

A motive for the brutal beheadings has not yet been clarified, and authorities They have not given any explanation as to what led the officer to shoot the accused.

On the internet, Joseph made several religious posts and posted music on YouTube, including one titled ‘Shots Fired’ and another call ‘Pope on a Rope’.

He also frequently commented on social media about cases of murderers and rapists, declaring how outraged he was by the crimes.

A neighbor named David Desmond told Fox News who saw Gerdvil fighting aggressively with his father the morning before the horrific attack: “The young man was in his face, with his finger pointing at his face.”

The witness also added: “I didn’t hear what they were saying, but he seemed really angry at the other man who was older.” Another neighbor, Bob Demario, said according to the Daily Mail, that Joseph “had an addiction problem”: “That’s why he lived there and was kept there.”

