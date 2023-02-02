This mate was learned that a family with a Belgian passport that was preparing to take a flight from Tel Aviv, in Israel, to Brussels, she left her baby when they found out they hadn’t bought her plane ticket.

(Also: El Salvador: this is the jail for 40,000 prisoners that President Bukele inaugurated)

The couple was checking in with Ryanair at Ben Gurion International Airport when they were charged for the infant’s ticket. At that momentthe adults went to the boarding gate, leaving the minor at the check-in counter.

(Also: Man brought liquor to work to celebrate his retirement and died on the last day)

Airport security quickly responded to the situation upon realizing the event and reunited the minor with his parents.

An accident or a macabre plan. The reason why the family abandoned their son at the airport counter is still unknown. and went to board a flight that would separate them more than 3,000 kilometers away. Fortunately, the baby was brought back to her parents.

However, all clues indicate that the infant’s parents did not want to pay for their son’s ticketso they tried to travel without him.

(Keep reading: Videos of the winter storm that hits the US: phenomenon leaves three dead)

The police handed the child over to the parents after realizing the situation.

The unusual event is now a matter for local police, a Ryanair spokeswoman told CNN.

“The check-in officer at Ben Gurion Airport contacted airport security, who located these passengers,” the statement said.

In addition, Israel police closed the investigation by reuniting the baby with its parents.

(You may be interested in: What about the decline of democracy in Latin America?)

“A couple and a baby with Belgian passports arrived for a flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby. The couple also arrived late for the flight, when check-in for the flight had closed,” the Israel Airports Authority states.

“The couple left the seat with the baby and ran towards the security controls in Terminal 1, in an attempt to reach the departure gate for the flight,” the statement concluded.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME