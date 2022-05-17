Deal in the pipeline for the definitive transfer of the young striker born in 2001 to Hellas for a figure between 4 and 5 million euros

Roberto Piccoli will probably be a Verona player. Almost all done for the outright purchase from Atalanta for a figure between 4 and 5 million euros. The striker is currently on loan from the Nerazzurri to Genoa, where he has played little, however, mainly due to annoying injuries.

Intertwining – Relations between Atalanta and Verona have been good for some time, as also demonstrated by the operation that brought Lovato to Bergamo last summer. In addition, the two clubs are discussing the possible arrival of Tony D’Amico, current director of Hellas, in the Dea transfer area, from which Giovanni Sartori should move away, ever closer to marrying Bologna. But for months the name of Piccoli had already been approached to Verona, when it seemed that the 2001-born striker would have to leave Atalanta on loan already at the dawn of the 2021-22 season. Nothing came of it and in January Piccoli went to Genoa. See also Panatta and Fognini's overtaking: '' Congratulations, but no comparisons: I had stopped at his age ... '' - Video Gazzetta.it

Who is – Bergamasco doc, trained in the youth academy of the Goddess and made his debut by Gian Piero Gasperini just of age, Piccoli has played 42 games among professionals (Serie A and Coppa Italia), scoring 7 goals. Six of these with Spezia, where he spent the 2020-21 season, the best in his career so far. At Atalanta only one goal, but decisive on the first day of this championship in the last-breath victory for 2-1 at Turin. Then little space in the Gasp team and the unfortunate loan to Genoa just relegated. In Verona the chance to make up for it?

May 17, 2022 (change May 17, 2022 | 9:30 pm)

