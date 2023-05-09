Agents of the Investigation Police (PDI) of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) in coordination with elements of the Huixquilucan Municipal Policethey seized a property allegedly used as a laboratory in which weed with the characteristics of marijuana was produced and processed.

As a result of this operation, he was arrested Juan Carlos “N”, who was aboard a vehicle in possession of various containers with presumably marijuana oil; likewise, investigations by the FGJEM related him to the searched property.

Elements of the PDI with the support of municipal police officers were constituted at said address located in the Bosques de Quiroga streetfrom the area Bosques de La Herradura residentialwhich was conditioned for the production of grass.

In the place, two greenhouses were located that contained various plants with the characteristics of marijuana, sacks, transparent bags, and brown wrappers, all of which contained dry grass, apparently marijuana.

Likewise, containers, pipettes, scales, a transparent plastic bag that contained various dried mushrooms, plastic and cardboard boxes containing various packages inside, along with a mixer were also seized.

The insured was made available to the Agent of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in order to continue the investigative acts that allow locating other individuals allegedly related to illegal activities carried out in the insured property.